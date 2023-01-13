A gas pipeline connecting Lithuania and Latvia was hit by an explosion on Friday, January 13. A portion of the gas pipeline that connects Latvia and Lithuania has EXPLODED. It looks like the gas supply to Latvia and northern Lithuania will be disrupted. This just confirms my Schoolboy's Theory of History: it's just one damn thing after another, said Steve Hanke, Professor of Applied Economics. Kerala: Bomb Explodes in House Near Thalassery Lotus Talkies in Kannur, One Injured; Investigation Underway.

Check Tweet:

JUST IN - Explosion at gas pipeline connecting Latvia and Lithuania. pic.twitter.com/aihYO6A7ey — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) January 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)