Germany's carrier Lufthansa is currently facing a global IT system failure, according to a report by Disclose.tv. The airline carrier has said that issues with company computer systems are leading to widespread flight cancellations across the globe. Several users took to social media and said that their flights were cancelled. Lufthansa Wants Customers to Pay for Reducing the Environmental Impact of Flying.

JUST IN - Lufthansa is currently facing a global IT system failure. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) February 15, 2023

Lufthansa Group Issue Statement:

📢 Currently, the airlines of the Lufthansa Group are affected by an IT outage. This is causing flight delays and cancellations. We regret the inconvenience this is causing our passengers. — Lufthansa News (@lufthansaNews) February 15, 2023

