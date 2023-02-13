Kansas City Chiefs have been crowned champions of the 57th Super Bowl as they defeated Philadephia Eagles in a very close match at the University of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale. Throughout the match, Eagles managed to take the lead multiple times. But on each occasion, Chiefs held onto their nerves and forced a way back into the game. Finally, with Harrison Butker converting a 30-yard field goal, the Chiefs got a 3-point lead over the Eagles in the final minute of the game. They then managed to hold on to secure yet another NFL title.

Kansas City Chiefs Win Super Bowl 2023

Kansas City Chiefs win the Super Bowl — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) February 13, 2023

