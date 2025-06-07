TikTok influencer Khabane "Khaby" Lame, famed for his silent comedic videos, was reportedly arrested in Las Vegas and is allegedly in ICE custody at Henderson Detention Centre, as per political activist Bo Loudon. Loudon, who called Lame an “illegal alien”, claimed that Khaby was detained after overstaying his visa and evading taxes. The activist shared a screenshot from the ICE detainee locator website, though there has been no official confirmation from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement or Khaby’s representatives. Khaby Lame, who holds Senegalese and Italian citizenship, rose to global fame with his viral TikTok videos debunking life hacks and is currently the most-followed TikToker with over 160 million followers. Hardik Pandya Recreates His Iconic Pose of Khaby Lame After India’s ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Triumph (Watch Video).

TikTok Star Khaby Lame Reportedly Arrested in Las Vegas, Says Political Activist Bo Loudon

🚨BREAKING: President Trump's ICE just officially arrested far-left TikToker, Khaby Lame, whom I reported as an illegal alien. According to the official DHS website, he's currently being held at the Henderson Detention Center and is in ICE CUSTODY. pic.twitter.com/5aBzlndlH0 — Bo Loudon (@BoLoudon) June 6, 2025

