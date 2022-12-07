King Charles III inaugurated the Guru Nanak Gurdwara temple in Luton and met volunteers at the Sikh Soup Kitchen. At the gurdwara, he was greeted by Indian-origin Professor Gurch Randhawa, member of the local Sikh congregation and Director of the Institute for Health Research at the University of Bedfordshire. EIIR to CIIIR: Royal Family Reveals King Charles III's New Cypher CIIIR That Will Replace Queen Elizabeth's EIIR

Watch Video:

At the newly built Guru Nanak Gurdwara, His Majesty met volunteers who run the Luton Sikh Soup Kitchen Stand. The kitchen provides vegetarian hot meals 7 days a week, 365 days a year at the Gurdwara.

