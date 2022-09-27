On Monday, the Royal Family of Britian revealed the new monarch King Charles III's new royal cypher. The royal cypher - the monogram of his initials will feature on government buildings, state documents and new post boxes. As per reports, King Charles III new royal cypher is CIIIR for Charles III with the C intertwined with the R, the III within the R, and the crown above both the letters. The new royal cypher of King Charles III will replace late monarch Queen Elizabeth II's cypher EIIR, standing for Elizabeth II Regina (queen in Latin).

Royals Reveal Charles's New Cypher

EIIR to CIIIR: royals reveal Charles's new cypher. The king's initials will replace queen Elizabeth II’s EIIR cypher on government buildings, state documents and be added to new post boxes. The cypher was designed by The College of Arms, founded in 1484https://t.co/zOVQF9agXe pic.twitter.com/UxSaobMipM — AFP News Agency (@AFP) September 27, 2022

