Construction workers were spotted watching the opening match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 between Qatar and Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday, November 20. There were seen standing in a group and watching as the action unfolded in the stadium. Qatar has been at the receiving end of criticism for their reported poor treatment of the construction workers used to make the stadiums.

Construction Workers Watching Qatar vs Ecuador Match:

LIVE: Construction workers in Qatar watch the opening match of the #FIFAWorldCup as the hosts take on Ecuador #QATECUhttps://t.co/OXxy0z3Ssi — Reuters (@Reuters) November 20, 2022

