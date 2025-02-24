An explosion has been reported at the Russian consulate in France. According to Reuters, the blast was heard near the Russian consulate in the French southern port city of Marseille. It is reported that two incendiary devices were thrown into the grounds of the Russian consulate in France. So far, there are no reports of any injuries or casualties. Meanwhile, Russia has demanded a full French investigation into explosions at its consulate in Marseille, which it said looked like an act of terrorism, state news agency TASS said. "The explosions on the territory of the Russian Consulate General in Marseille have all the hallmarks of a terrorist attack," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said. France Grenade Blast: Multiple People Injured After Grenade Explodes at Bar in Grenoble.

Blast Occurs Near Russian Consulate In Marseille

🚨🇫🇷🇷🇺BREAKING: EXPLOSION REPORTED AT RUSSIAN CONSULATE IN FRANCE A blast was heard near the Russian consulate in the French southern port city of Marseille. It's believed that 2 incendiary devices were thrown into the grounds of the consulate. There are no reports of… pic.twitter.com/InGKlW4ibX — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) February 24, 2025

