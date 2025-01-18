Amid swirling divorce rumours, former U.S. President Barack Obama took to social media to wish his wife, Michelle Obama, a heartfelt birthday message, reaffirming their enduring bond. In his post, Barack shared a touching tribute, saying, "Happy birthday to the love of my life, @MichelleObama. You fill every room with warmth, wisdom, humour, and grace – and you look good doing it. I’m so lucky to be able to take on life's adventures with you. Love you!" Michelle Obama responded to the heartfelt message with a simple yet loving reply: "Love you, honey! The couple, widely admired for their strong relationship and commitment to each other, have faced media speculation in recent months regarding their marital status. However, this affectionate exchange on Michelle's birthday seems to dispel any rumours, with the former first lady and president continuing to display their mutual affection publicly. Barack Obama and Michelle Obama Heading for a Divorce? Former First Lady's Absence From Events and Decision To Skip Donald Trump's Swearing-In Ceremony Sparks Separation Rumours.

Amid Divorce Rumours, Barack Obama Wishes Wife on Her Birthday

