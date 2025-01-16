Rumours suggest that US President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama, are heading for a divorce. The development comes as X (formerly Twitter) is flooded with rumours about the couple's possible separation as the former US first lady is unlikely to attend US President-elect Donald Trump's swearing-in ceremony on January 20. The news was announced by her office on Tuesday, January 14. "Former President Barack Obama is confirmed to attend the 60th Inaugural Ceremonies. Former First Lady Michelle Obama will not attend the upcoming inauguration," a statement from the Office of Barack and Michelle Obama said. This isn't the first time that the former first lady has skipped a public appearance with her husband. Michelle Obama also did not attend the funeral of former US president Jimmy Carter earlier this month. Several users have speculated that Barack Obama and Michelle Obama are getting a divorce. "Barack and Michelle Obama spark speculation they are set for divorce", one user said, while a second user wrote, "Strong rumors circulating about a possible divorce between Michelle Obama and Barack Obama." A third user said that Michelle Obama has completely vanished from public view. US: Michelle Obama to Not Attend Swearing-in Ceremony of Donald Trump.

Michelle Obama and Barack Obama Headed for Divorce?

Who is the ship and who is the rat? | Barack and Michelle #Obama spark speculation they are 'set for divorce' https://t.co/fq4N2lwrxV — Eerie News (@EerieNewsToday) January 16, 2025

Is Michelle Obama and Barack Obama Separating?

There are strong rumors circulating about a possible divorce between Michelle Obama and Barack Obama Speculation is growing as Michelle has a https://t.co/CpSSP065r7 — Steve Adams (@SteveAd13487346) January 16, 2025

I'm Thinking It's Something Much More Serious Than That, Says X User

Michelle Obama has completely vanished from public view. She missed Carter’s funeral, and now she’s missing Trump’s inauguration. I don’t buy for a second the “rumors” that they are having marital problems and likely getting a divorce. I’m thinking it’s something much more… pic.twitter.com/195gZ9UOqy — RealAF Patriot (@RealAF_Patriot) January 16, 2025

