In a shocking incident that took place in New Mexico, three people were killed and five others were injured in a shooting at a Memorial Day motorcycle rally in Red River. The news was confirmed by the New Mexico mayor. As per reports, the suspects have been arrested. Reportedly, a shootout broke out between motorcyclists in Red River as the mountain town played host to its annual motorcycle rally. Mexico Mass Shooting: Gunmen Open Fire at Car Race Participants in Baja California; 10 Killed, Nine Injured.

Shooting at Memorial Day Motorcycle Rally

3 dead, 5 injured in shooting at Memorial Day motorcycle rally in Red River, New Mexico, mayor says. Suspects in custody — BNO News (@BNONews) May 28, 2023

