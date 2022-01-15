Auckland, January 15: New Zealand on Saturday issued a national advisory following Tsunami activity following Tonga's Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai volcano eruption. "We have issued a NATIONAL ADVISORY: TSUNAMI ACTIVITY following the Tongan eruption. We expect New Zealand coastal areas on the north and east coast of the North Island and the Chatham Islands to experience strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges at the shore," said the national advisory. Tonga was hit by a powerful volcano on Saturday, following which Tsunami warning was issued by agencies. Tonga's Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai Volcano Erupts Again, Watch Video and Satellite Images.

We have issued a NATIONAL ADVISORY: TSUNAMI ACTIVITY following the Tongan eruption. We expect New Zealand coastal areas on the north and east coast of the North Island and the Chatham Islands to experience strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges at the shore. — National Emergency Management Agency (@NZcivildefence) January 15, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)