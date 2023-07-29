The United States and France have expressed an "urgency" military to restore constitutional order in Niger after a coup in the country. The development comes a day after several reports claimed that General Abdourahamane Tchiani has been named as the new leader by the country's state TV. As per reports, General Abdourahamane Tchiani, who previously headed the Niger Presidential Guard, announced himself as the "new strongman" after ousting President Mohamed Bazoum in the attempted coup. Notably, Niger is seen as the last reliable partner for the West in efforts to battle jihadists linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group in Africa's Sahel region, where Russia and Western countries have vied for influence in the fight against extremism. Niger Adds to Growing List of Countries in the Sahel Run by the Military.

US and France Express 'Urgency' Over Coup in Niger

