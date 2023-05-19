More than 3,000 people have been displaced in central Nigeria after 85 people were killed in clashes between herders and farmers, officials said Thursday. The violence erupted on Monday, with an initial death toll of 30, in several villages of Plateau State, an area which has struggled with ethnic and religious tensions for years. Nigeria: Gunmen Attack US Convoy in Anambra; 2 Policemen, 2 Consulate Staffers Killed.

Nigeria Clashes

More than 3,000 people have been displaced in central Nigeria after at least 85 people were killed in ongoing clashes between herders and farmers, reports AFP News Agency citing officials — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)