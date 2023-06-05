In a shocking incident that took place in the United States, a shooting broke incident is said to have taken place in Texas. As per reports, the shooting took place at North Star Mall in San Antonio. Police officials said that the shooting took place as there was a targeted victim. Meanwhile, a video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The 15-second video clip shows shoppers running for cover at North Star Mall after a fatal shooting took place at the shopping mall. Officials of the San Antonio Police Department (SAPD) said two suspects walked into a barbershop in the mall and shot the victim, who was reportedly getting a haircut. US Shooting: Seven Students Killed After Gunman Opens Fire at Elementary School in Nashville; Check List of Victims.

Shooting at North Star Mall in San Antonio

BREAKING: Shooting at North Star Mall in San Antonio, as police say there was a targeted victim.pic.twitter.com/REOyKBjMKn — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) June 4, 2023

