Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-serving monarch, has died at Balmoral aged 96, after reigning for 70 years. Soon after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, “Operation London Bridge" and “London Bridge Protocol" started trending on social media. After Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral, Operation Unicorn will run simultaneously with Operation London Bridge. Queen Elizabeth II will be taken to lie at Holywoodhouse in Edinburgh. Earlier in the day, the Royal Family of Britain took to social media to update people about the health of Queen Elizabeth II. In its statement, the Royal Family of Britain had said "Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision".

What Is Operation London Bridge? Watch Video To Know:

What will happen to the monarchy when Queen Elizabeth II passes away? pic.twitter.com/k4hmCKUbbD — Business Insider (@BusinessInsider) April 26, 2020

Operation London Bridge revealed? Check Details

Queen Elizabeth II is currently under medical supervision, according to a Buckingham Palace spokesperson. Operation London Bridge is the plan for the days and weeks after the monarch's passing https://t.co/Ql9ytfojqy — Business Insider (@BusinessInsider) September 8, 2022

Operation London Bridge Trends On Twitter

Operation London Bridge: Here's what happens after Queen Elizabeth's death https://t.co/BNMnjTj30Z pic.twitter.com/eQzUL0ZYBE — New York Post (@nypost) September 8, 2022

Reports suggest "Operation London Bridge" is Britain's plan on how to proceed in the event Queen Elizabeth II dies

“Operation London Bridge” is Britain’s not-so-secret plan for how to proceed in the event Queen Elizabeth II dies https://t.co/V3LB6hWLnY — TIME (@TIME) September 8, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)