The tabloid Daily Star set up a live feed on Friday showing the unrefrigerated iceberg next to a photo of UK PM Liz Truss, asking readers: "Which wet lettuce will last longer?" As the British PM resigned on Thursday, the newspaper declared that the "lettuce" has outlasted Truss.

Lettuce Outlasts Liz Truss:

Our lettuce outlasted Liz Truss, British paper declares, as PM quits https://t.co/RuwpMSejtkpic.twitter.com/5QEZK7wW1w — Reuters (@Reuters) October 20, 2022

Watch Live Stream Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)