Ten Pakistani soldiers were killed on Thursday when a remote-controlled improvised explosive device (IED) struck a military convoy in Quetta, the capital of Balochistan province. The attack, which took place in a volatile region known for insurgent activity, was claimed by the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), a banned separatist group. In a statement, the BLA said its “freedom fighters” carried out the blast as part of their ongoing resistance against the “occupying Pakistani Army.” The Pakistani military has yet to issue a detailed statement. Security forces have cordoned off the area, and further details are awaited. Pakistan Train Hijack: Video Shows Moment BLA Militants Attacked, Hijacked Jaffar Express Train.

10 Soldiers Killed in Quetta IED Blast, BLA Claims Responsibility

बलूच लिबरेशन आर्मी ने पाकिस्तान के क्वेटा में पाकिस्तानी सैनिकों से भरे वाहन को रिमोट के जरिये IED से उड़ा दिया। इस हमले में 10 पाकिस्तानी सैनिक मारने का दावा करते हुए बलूच सेना ने वीडियो जारी किया है। pic.twitter.com/zafSg1pBBX — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) April 25, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)