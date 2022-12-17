Pakistan minister Shazia Marri on Saturday threatened India with a nuclear attack. The threat comes a day after EAM S Jaishankar's 'epicentre of terrorism' jibe on Pakistan and Pakistani foreign minister Zardari's subsequent outburst at the United Nations in New York. Marri also threatened India with war saying 'Pakistan will answer a slap with a slap.' Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s Derogatory Remarks Against PM Narendra Modi: BJP Says He Further Lowered Image of Pakistan on Global Platform.

Shazia Marri's Nuclear Threat to India:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)