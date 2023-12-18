In Islamabad, robbers targeted Head Constable Muhammad Ashraf and his family in the Ramna police station area in sector G-11. The officer's wife and children pleaded for their lives, joining hands in front of the assailants, but the robbers shot and killed both the father and son. The heartbreaking incident unfolded in the Ramna police station area, where Head Constable Ashraf attempted to intervene and apprehend the criminals as they tried to rob another man on the street. As he sought to arrest the robbers, they opened fire, leading to the fatal shooting of both the officer and his son. Pakistan Shocker: Man Flashes, Assaults Burqa-Clad Woman in Karachi, Arrested; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Policeman and Son Killed by Armed Robbers in Pakistan

#StreetCrime in #Islamabad: A policeman and his son were killed by Robbers. The policeman's wife and children were shouting and joining hands in front of the robbers, begging for the life of Head Constable Muhammad Ashraf. The accused shot and killed the father and son. Head… pic.twitter.com/AKMmMX7cCi — The Geographic (@JournalistRaza) December 18, 2023

