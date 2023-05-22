Russian State Media on Monday reported a blast near Pentagon in United States. The reports turned out to be false as claimed by reports. The Russian media has now deleted the Tweet shared by it on social media. There's no explosion or fire at or near the Pentagon. False reports circulating on social media, claimed report. US Blast: Bomb Explosion at Apartment Building in Washington's Seattle; Hazmat Crew On Spot.

Russian Media Shares False Report of Explosion Near Pentagon

Russian state media outlet @RT_com has now deleted a tweet sharing false reports about an explosion near the Pentagon. Oops. pic.twitter.com/xntM2BvOl6 — Tyson Whelan (@tyson_whelan) May 22, 2023

No Explosion Near Pentagon in United States

Note: There's no explosion or fire at or near the Pentagon. False reports circulating on social media. — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) May 22, 2023

