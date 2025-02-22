In an unfortunate incident in Peru, the roof of a food court collapsed today, February 23. A journalist who shared the news of X (formerly Twitter) said that at least 70 people were injured after the roof collapsed at the mall food court in northwestern Peru. The incident occurred at the food court at Real Plaza in Peru's Trujillo. It is reported that several people are feared trapped in the rubble. Peru: Woman Falls Into Electrical Box After It Explodes Under Sidewalk in Lima, Rescued; Video Surfaces.

Roof Collapses at Mall Food Court in Northwestern Peru

At least 70 injured after roof collapsed at mall food court in northwestern Peru - health ministrypic.twitter.com/wNoR9BXqur — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) February 22, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)