Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles will be crowned side by side during the coronation ceremony. It is will be a scaled-back event. The ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey. Earlier this year, Queen Elizabeth-II expressed her with that Camilla would be known as the Queen Consort when he son takes to the throne.

Here Is The Tweet:

Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles are set to be crowned side by side during a scaled-back coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey according to a Royal source. 📸 Charles and Camilla on their wedding day in 2005, taken by Hugo Burnand. pic.twitter.com/9hH5ntxium — Scottish Express (@ScotExpress) February 14, 2022

