Princes William and Harry, joined by Catherine and Meghan at Windsor Castle to view floral tributes left by the public in honour of Queen Elizabeth II. The two princes and their wives took time to study the bouquets before waving at crowds of wellwishers pressed against road barriers outside the gates of Windsor Castle on Saturday.

Watch Video:

Prince William and Catherine, along with Prince Harry and Meghan, view tributes in their first public appearance together since the passing of the Queen https://t.co/GekH9l8Gwu pic.twitter.com/lx1RXgfX1f — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) September 10, 2022

Princes William and Harry, joined by Catherine and Meghan, view floral tributes to Queen at Windsorhttps://t.co/W5bzCFKn22 — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) September 10, 2022

