According to reports, after the passing away of the British Monarch Queen Elizabeth II, there will no more be 'Queen's Counsel'. With Prince Charles ascending the throne and now being known as King Charles III, the 'King's Counsel' will return to the United Kingdom courts after 70 years. According to a report in Reuters, a total of 1,900 elite UK lawyers and hundreds of others in Commonwealth countries, who previously held the rank of "Queen's Counsel" have now become "King's Counsel". Thye elite lawyers assumed the title after Queen Elizabeth passes away last week.

Check Tweet:

'Queen's Counsel' no more, 'King's Counsel' return to UK courts after 70 years https://t.co/rdgOJP3b5V pic.twitter.com/W2CE6Tfrpa — Reuters (@Reuters) September 14, 2022

