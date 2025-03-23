Ricci Wynne, a 39-year-old social media influencer known for his controversial videos exposing San Francisco's issues, has been indicted on two counts of producing child pornography. Federal documents reveal that Wynne allegedly coerced two minors into sexually explicit acts, which he filmed on his iPhone, intending to profit from the footage. He is currently held in federal prison following his November arrest for human trafficking and pimping charges, to which he has pleaded not guilty. Wynne, who was on probation for previous convictions related to firearm possession and drug distribution, claimed to have reformed and focused on community issues prior to his arrest. US School Sex Abuse Case: 3 Teachers Charged With Child Grooming and Sexually Abuse of Students in Texas.

Ricci Wynne Indicted on Child Pornography Charges

