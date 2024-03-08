According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Wisconsin Highway 95 is closed at County Highway J in Clark County due to a crash. All lanes of the Highway 95 are blocked, wisDOT said. There are early reports of casualties. More details are awaited. US Car Accident: Mother-Daughter Killed After Getting Struck by Speeding Vehicle in St Louis, Driver Bailed; Video Goes Viral.

Road Accident in Wisconsin

