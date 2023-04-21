A Russian military plane has accidentally fired a weapon into the city of Belgorod near Ukraine, causing an explosion and damaging buildings. Two people have been reportedly injured due to the blast. Belgorod’s regional governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, announcing a state of emergency, said on Telegram there was a crater measuring 20 metres (65ft) across on one of the main streets. Gladkov said that four apartments in a building on Shalandina Street were destroyed and that residents have been offered temporary shelter in a local hotel. Russia-Ukraine War: Civilian Infrastructure Hit As Russian Military Launches Drone Attack on Odesa.

Russia Accidentally Strikes Own City

Russian military plane accidentally dropped ammunition in Belgorod, injuring 2 people, defense ministry says https://t.co/UIAMrYDJRN — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) April 20, 2023

#Belgorod Mayor Valentin Demidov reported that several apartments were damaged as a result of the explosion. He published the photos in his Telegram channel. pic.twitter.com/QgbqBr0MDm — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) April 20, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)