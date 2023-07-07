A major explosion was heard in central Russia on Friday, local media reported. The AFP, citing Russian agencies, reported a blast at explosives factory that killed six in central Russia's Samara. Following the blast, an air raid alert was blown. The explosion occurred at the Promsintez plant in the city of Chapayevsk. “Eight people were injured, six of whom died,” the RIA Novosti news agency cited emergency services as saying.

Russia Explosion:

