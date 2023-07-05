A video footage of a Ukrainian strike on a Russian ammunition depot in Makiivka, eastern Ukraine is going viral on social media. The Ukrainian strike on the Russian ammunition depot in Makiivka resulted in a major explosion in Eastern Ukraine. The video comes to light after Kyiv said that they targeted a Russian ammunition base in Moscow-held territory. The Russian State media on Wednesday said that Ukraine had shelled Makiivka. The Ukrainian airstrike is said to have resulted in killing one person and injuring more than 36 people. Ukraine, Russia Accuse Each Other of Planning to Attack Europe's Biggest Nuclear Plant.

Ukraine Strike Russia's Ammunition Depot in Makiivka

Footage of Ukrainian strike on a Russian ammunition depot in Makiivka, eastern Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/oe0TskC62C — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) July 5, 2023

