Russia recently said that Ukraine's attempt to assassinate the head of the Republic of Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, has been foiled. on Monday, Russia's FSB security service said that it thwarted an assassination attempt on Sergei Aksyonov, the Russian-backed head of Crimea. The FSB in its official statement said that they detained a Russian man who was hired and trained by Ukraine's security services to kill Aksyonov by blowing up his car. Vladimir Putin Survived Assassination Attempt? Kremlin Says Ukraine Attempted To Kill Russian President.

Russia Alleges Assassination Attempt On Crimea Head

