Two students from India, aged 20 and 22, were arrested in New Jersey, United States, for charges of shoplifting. Both students are said to be pursuing their studies in New Jersey. As per reports. both are graduate students at Stevens Institute of Technology and are said to be repeat shoplifters. Both the Indian students were arrested after the Hoboken ShopRite store alerted cops about the two young girls not paying for certain items they purchased. A video showing the police arresting the two students has also gone viral on social media. One of the students is from Hyderabad, while the other is from Guntur. It is said that both students tried to leave the ShopRite store in Hoboken, New Jersey, without paying for some items. "Will this affect us for the H-1B process?" one of the students asks as they’re being transported to the police station. Incidents of Deaths of Indian Students in US: Indian Missions Stepping Up Outreach Programmes.

Indian Students Arrested for Shoplifting

Bodycam footage released by the Hoboken Police shows them arresting two female international students from India for alleged shoplifting at a ShopRite. Both are graduate students at Stevens Institute of Technology (@FollowStevens) and are repeat shoplifters. “Will this affect us… pic.twitter.com/yDq6S7DELF — U.S. Tech Workers (@USTechWorkers) April 9, 2024

