SpaceX launched Starship, the biggest and most powerful rocket ever made, which exploded dramatically on Thursday. The spacecraft carried no people or satellites. Elon Musk’s company aimed to send the nearly 400-foot (120-meter) Starship rocket on a round-the-world trip from the southern tip of Texas. Starship Launch Update: SpaceX Spacecraft Ready for Its First Orbital Test Flight; Second Launch Attempt Today, Says Elon Musk.

SpaceX Starship Explodes:

BREAKING: SpaceX Starship explodes after launch — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) April 20, 2023

SpaceX’s Starship Unscheduled ‘Disassembly’:

SpaceX's Starship, world's biggest rocket, experienced a rapid unscheduled "disassembly" during the first test flight pic.twitter.com/38n4AUsx3W — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2023

Debris Falls From Sky:

WATCH: SpaceX Starship explodes during test flight pic.twitter.com/H0teyLh4Og — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) April 20, 2023

