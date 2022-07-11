After protestors stormed the Presidential Palace in Colombo amid the ongoing economic crisis in Sri Lanka, the youth of the Island country were seen taking out trash from the Sri Lankan Presidential Palace in Colombo. The youth, who were also a part of the protestors said that they feel responsible to clean because it's a public area. "We believe our generation should change the system. We've given a message to President Rajapaksa & should be calm now," a protestor said.

