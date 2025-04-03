An iconic pet reindeer in Alaska's Anchorage named Star has been euthanised after suffering from apparent poisoning and repeated tampering with his pen. Star, an 8-year-old reindeer, had his pen disturbed multiple times since January, including incidents of someone cutting locks and spraying an unknown substance into his enclosure. His caretaker, Albert Whitehead, believes the reindeer’s declining health was linked to these events, which disrupted the longstanding tradition of having a reindeer in downtown Anchorage.

Star the Reindeer Euthanised

🇺🇸 BELOVED ALASKA REINDEER EUTHANIZED AFTER PEN TAMPERING AND POSSIBLE POISONING Star, Anchorage’s iconic 8-year-old reindeer, was euthanized after a string of suspicious incidents. In January, someone entered his pen; by February, the locks were cut and a substance was… pic.twitter.com/cnvO2swdT8 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) April 3, 2025

