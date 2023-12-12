In an unfortunate incident in Sweden, an elevator fell to the ground at a construction site in Stockholm. According to news agency BNO News, five people lost their lives after the elevator descended to the ground at a construction site in Stockholm, Sweden. As per a report in Reuters, five people died in an elevator accident which took place on Monday, December 11, at a construction site on the outskirts of Stockholm. Sweden's Prosecution Authority said that prosecutors are investigating the incident. Roller Coaster Crash in Sweden Videos: One Dead, 9 Injured After Ride Derails at Grona Lund Amusement Park in Stockholm.

Elevator Collapses in Sweden

5 confirmed dead after elevator falls to the ground at construction site in Sweden — BNO News (@BNONews) December 12, 2023

