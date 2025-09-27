A Texas woman sparked outrage after a viral video showed her hurling racist abuse at a Hispanic DoorDash driver in a Flower Mound Walmart parking lot, telling her to "go back to Mexico" for not speaking English. The confrontation, captured on the victim’s phone, saw the woman repeatedly accusing the driver of being "illegal" and questioning why she was in town with her delivery vehicle. The DoorDash worker calmly responded, while the woman continued her tirade, taking photos of the driver’s license plate and blaming her for "taking away jobs." The video sparked widespread condemnation online after it went viral. In response, someone claiming to be the woman’s daughter issued an apology, calling the behaviour “horrific” and distancing herself from her mother’s actions. The daughter also clarified that she did not condone her mother’s racism and had been estranged due to similar behaviour in the past. Texas Shooting: 3 People Shot at ICE Facility in Dallas, Police Launch Search for Possible Sniper, Says Report.

Texas Woman Hurls Racist Abuse at DoorDash Driver

Texas woman loses it on an app delivery driver for not speaking English in Flower Mound, Texas. "No speak English? ... Go speak your language back in Mexico!" The woman who filmed the video claims she was walking out of Walmart, minding her own business, when the woman started… pic.twitter.com/SvCQI0XZn4 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 26, 2025

Daughter Issues Apology After Woman Harasses DoorDash Driver in Texas

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Collin Rugg), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)