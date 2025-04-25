In a tragic incident, a Royal Thai Police DHC-6 Twin Otter aircraft crashed into the sea shortly after taking off from Hua Hin Airport on Friday morning, April 25, killing five of the six people on board. The aircraft, on a test flight for a planned parachute drill, plunged into the waters near Cha-am just 100 metres from the shore around 8:08 AM, in front of the Baby Grand Hua Hin Hotel, one minute after takeoff. A viral video captured the plane spiralling mid-air before nose-diving into the sea, with later footage showing it floating after the crash. Authorities confirmed the aircraft had undergone maintenance days earlier and had three pilots, an engineer, and two mechanics on board. One survivor, critically injured, was pulled from the wreckage. Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash, with early reports indicating that the plane experienced a loud engine noise, possibly an explosion, shortly after takeoff. The investigation continues as officials collect data from the wreckage, the black box, and witnesses to determine what led to this tragic accident. US Plane Crash: Pilot Dies As Experimental Aircraft Crashes Before Air Show in Virginia.

🚨Tragic Aircraft Crash Claims Lives of Six Police Officers in Hua Hin Six police officers lost their lives in an aircraft crash during a training mission in Hua Hin District, Prachuap Khiri Khan Province, on Friday morning, according to the Royal Thai Police. 📸 by @ThaiPressCC… pic.twitter.com/ubM8WBNAbb — aircraftmaintenancengineer (@airmainengineer) April 25, 2025

[Update] Pol Lt Gen Achayon Kraithong, spokesperson for the Royal Thai Police, confirmed that the aircraft involved in the crash was a police plane conducting a flight test in preparation for a parachute training exercise. Six officers were on board: three pilots, one engineer,… pic.twitter.com/kyPiwdVZIT — Thai Enquirer (@ThaiEnquirer) April 25, 2025

JUST IN: Police plane crashes in southern Thailand, killing all 6 police officers on board pic.twitter.com/3T0ZXi1nGH — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) April 25, 2025

