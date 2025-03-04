Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday, March 4, expressed regret over his recent clash with US President Donald Trump at the White House. Zelenskyy admitted that meeting between him and Trump “did not go the way it was supposed to." In his first statement since Trump halted US military aid to Ukraine, Zelenskyy said that "it's time to make things right" and stressed his desire for “future cooperation and communication to be constructive." Zelenskyy further added that Ukraine is ready to sign minerals deal with the US. US Pauses All Military Aid to Ukraine Day After Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Says Deal To End the War 'Is Still Very, Very Far Away'.

‘Time To Make Things Right’

Ukraine's Zelenskyy says spat with Trump "regrettable," and "it is time to make things right," reports AP — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 4, 2025

