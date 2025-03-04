The United States has reportedly paused all military aid to Ukraine. US President Donald Trump, while speaking about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said that "he thinks the war's gonna go on for a long time. He better not be right about that." The development comes a day after the US president blasted the Ukrainian leader after Zelenskyy said that a deal to end the war "is still very, very far away." Russia Relishes Trump-Zelenskyy Spat and Accuses Ukraine, European Allies of Warmongering.

US Stops Military Aid to Ukraine

BREAKING: U.S. pauses all military aid to Ukraine, effective immediately - Fox — BNO News (@BNONews) March 3, 2025

