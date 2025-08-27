Turkey’s Transport Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu has been fined after posting a viral video of himself driving at speeds of up to 140 mph on the Ankara-Nigde highway, far above the 85 mph limit. The clip, shared on X with the hashtag #TurkeyAccelerates, garnered 5.4 million views, showing him behind the wheel listening to folk songs and speeches by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Uraloglu later admitted he had essentially "reported himself" by posting the footage, saying he exceeded the limit unintentionally while inspecting the road. The penalty notice revealed he was fined 9,267 Turkish Lira (about USD 225). Earthquake in Turkey: Quake of Magnitude 6 on Richter Scale Hits Turkey, No Casualties Reported.

Türkülerle Ankara-Niğde Otoyolu hatırası… 📹🎶 Yorulduğumuzda Sn. Cumhurbaşkanımızdan ilham alıyor, “Yeterince çalışmadık” diyerek yolumuza devam ediyoruz…#TürkiyeHızlanıyor 🇹🇷 pic.twitter.com/iGToOlTpfD — Abdulkadir URALOĞLU (@a_uraloglu) August 24, 2025

