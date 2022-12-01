Elon Musk today informed through a tweet that Twitter is undergoing a purge. The platform will be removing a lot of spam or scam accounts which will lead to a drop in the number of followers of some of the most prominent accounts on the platform. EU Digital Chief Thierry Breton Warns Elon Musk; Says Twitter Must Follow Europe’s Platform Rules

Check Tweet:

Twitter is purging a lot of spam/scam accounts right now, so you may see your follower count drop — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 1, 2022

