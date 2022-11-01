Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday revealed the charges for Blue Badge verification on the micro-blogging site. Elon Musk said that Twitter will charge USD 8 per month for the Blue Badge. He also stated the features that one will get in the monthly subscription. Elon Musk on Monday October 31 changed his bio on Twitter from 'Chief Twit' to 'Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator'. Check what you get for the monthly subscription of Blue Badge verification:

Power to the people! Blue for USD 8 per month.

- Priority in replies, mentions & search, which is essential to defeat spam/scam

- Ability to post long video & audio

- Half as many ads

Elon Musk also said that "Twitter’s current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark is bullshit. Price adjusted by country proportionate to purchasing power parity." Also Read | Elon Musk Changes His Twitter Bio From 'Chief Twit' To 'Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator'.

Twitter to Charge USD 8 per Month for Blue Badge

Twitter’s current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark is bullshit. Power to the people! Blue for $8/month. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2022

