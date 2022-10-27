UK's new prime minister Rishi Sunak Thursday described himself as a "visual representation" of historic links between Britain and India, during a call with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi. Sunak, Britain's first leader of Indian descent, also conveyed his hope to PM Modi that the two nations could continue to make further progress toward a trade deal. Rishi Sunak will take oath on October 28 as UK PM and the cabinet is likely to be formed on October 29. Rishi Sunak Attends Diwali 2022 Reception At 10 Downing Street, Says ‘Will Build a Britain Where Our Children, Grandchildren Can Light Their Diyas’ (See Pic).

Check Tweet:

UK PM Rishi Sunak says he's a 'visual representation' of links with India https://t.co/pPm4D5TXjhpic.twitter.com/L3XLjQbVgT — Reuters (@Reuters) October 27, 2022

