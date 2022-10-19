On Wednesday, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said that there is no way he can end the war in Ukraine. Speaking about the Russia-Ukraine war, Guterres said, "But something I thought I should do was to try to work with Russians, Ukrainians, Europeans, Americans, etcetera to see if it was possible to come to agreement allowing movement of grains...we've no power." Earlier in the day, the UN Secretary General paid tributes to the victims of the 26/11 terror attacks at the Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Mumbai.

We’ve No Power

#WATCH | There is no way I can end war in #Ukraine. But something I thought I should do was to try to work with Russians, Ukrainians, Europeans, Americans, etcetera to see if it was possible to come to agreement allowing movement of grains...we've no power: UN Secy-Gen A Guterres pic.twitter.com/IPA4sHgtWX — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2022

