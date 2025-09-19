The University of North Carolina at Wilmington (UNCW) was placed under lockdown on Thursday evening following reports of an armed person on campus. According to local outlet WWAY, the university issued the alert around 7:20 PM local time, urging students and staff to shelter in place. The official post on X, formerly Twitter, read: “UNCW Alert! University Police have received unconfirmed reports of gunman on campus. UPD is investigating.” While authorities are yet to confirm the credibility of the threat, videos shared online showed a person walking with what appeared to be a firearm. Police are actively investigating, and reports indicate that at least one individual has been taken into custody as precautionary measures continue. US School Mass Shooting: Suspect Robin Westman Allegedly Posted ‘Kill Donald Trump’ Video Minutes Before Opening Fire at Catholic School in Minneapolis (See Pics and Videos).

🚨#UPDATE: Reports are saying that law enforcement has arrested at least one person after a gunman was reportedly spotted on the University of North Carolina Wilmington campus. pic.twitter.com/oqucmpYP5E — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) September 19, 2025

