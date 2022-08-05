2 people died while 2 are in critical condition after a lightning strike near the White House on Thursday. All the victims were taken to local hospitals where 2 succumbed to injuries. Two men and two women were hospitalized Thursday night with "critical life threatening injuries" following the incident at the park, according to the District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department.

Watch Video:

UPDATE: 2 dead, 2 critically injured in lightning strikes in front of the White House pic.twitter.com/IVivIeQIfc — BNO News (@BNONews) August 5, 2022

