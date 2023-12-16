US Congressional Staffer Caught Filming Gay Porn Inside Senate Hearing Room, Clip Gets Leaked

A naked guy can be seen having anal intercourse on the video, as the cameraman reveals that the incident was occurring inside a Senate hearing chamber.

Socially Team Latestly| Dec 16, 2023 12:36 PM IST

In a Senate hearing room in the United States, a congressional staffer recorded a gay porn film, according to evidence that was leaked to the Daily Caller on Friday, December 15. A naked guy can be seen having anal intercourse on the video, as the cameraman reveals that the incident was occurring inside a Senate hearing chamber. According to reports, the clip was "shared in a private group for gay men in politics," from which the Daily Caller obtained it. Lidia Thorpe Sex Assault Allegation Videos: Australian Lawmaker Accuses Colleague David Van of Sexual Assault, Breaks Down While Narrating Her Ordeal in Parliament.

US Congressional Staffer Caught Filming Gay Porn Inside Senate

Currency Price Change

