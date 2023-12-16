US Congressional Staffer Caught Filming Gay Porn Inside Senate Hearing Room, Clip Gets Leaked

In a Senate hearing room in the United States, a congressional staffer recorded a gay porn film, according to evidence that was leaked to the Daily Caller on Friday, December 15. A naked guy can be seen having anal intercourse on the video, as the cameraman reveals that the incident was occurring inside a Senate hearing chamber. According to reports, the clip was "shared in a private group for gay men in politics," from which the Daily Caller obtained it. Lidia Thorpe Sex Assault Allegation Videos: Australian Lawmaker Accuses Colleague David Van of Sexual Assault, Breaks Down While Narrating Her Ordeal in Parliament.

US Congressional Staffer Caught Filming Gay Porn Inside Senate

Senate staffer is caught filming amateur gay pornography in hearing room as graphic video emerges https://t.co/LHd17yHWGP pic.twitter.com/G9K3rXiUI9 — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) December 16, 2023

A US senate staffer reportedly filmed a porn video in the senate hearing room. pic.twitter.com/UC0OMf3OEw — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) December 16, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)