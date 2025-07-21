A disturbing incident has come to light from the United States, where a motorcyclist who was travelling at a speed of up to 140mph met with an accident on the 405 Freeway in California. A video of the accident has also surfaced online. It is learnt that the motorcyclist somehow managed to walk after crashing his motorcycle on the 405 Freeway in California. According to reports, the motorcyclist was trying to flee from the California Highway Patrol, which tried pulling him over for speeding. The viral clip shows the man casually walking off the crash in footage captured by AIR7 and being arrested by the police in the end. US: Naked Woman Creates Nuisance at Dallas Fort Worth Airport in Texas; Viral Video Shows Her Manhandling Security Staff, Vandalising Property (Viewer Discretion Advised).

Motorcyclist Arrested by Police After Trying to Flee on Bike

NEW: Motorcyclist traveling at speeds of up to 140mph somehow walks away after crashing his motorcycle on the 405 Freeway. The motorcyclist was trying to flee from California Highway Patrol who tried pulling him over for speeding. The man was seen casually walking off the crash… pic.twitter.com/fvY0YVHQg5 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 21, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)