In a shocking incident at a Taco Bell in Los Angeles, a security guard was filmed slapping a female customer on Sunday, February 9, while she was ordering food. The video, which quickly went viral, shows the woman walking away from the guard to use a self-service kiosk when he approaches her and strikes her across the face. Witnesses, including Alejandro Sanchez, who filmed the altercation, said the woman appeared to be told to leave before the guard escalated the situation. The footage also captured the woman walking away in disbelief and arguing with the guard before being escorted out. While the exact cause of the altercation remains unclear, some speculate that the woman's appearance may have played a role. Los Angeles Shocker: Doctor Allegedly Rapes Woman After Pressuring Her to Consume Alcoholic Drink, Films Act of Sex Assault; Cops Look For More Victims.

Woman Slapped by Security Guard at Taco Bell in Los Angeles

A woman, who had visited a Los Angeles Taco Bell, was assaulted by a security guard there, while she was placing an order. Video shows how the woman was first slapped, and then thrown out of the outlet by the guard. The incident happened on February 9.#TacoBell #LosAngeles… pic.twitter.com/XCoAD21wFe — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) February 13, 2025

